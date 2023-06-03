Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Alvarez had a rather quiet week going into Friday -- he was just 1-for-14 with two walks and five strikeouts over his previous four games. He made an early impact with a first-inning homer off Shohei Ohtani. Alvarez is the first player in the majors with 50 RBI this year, which is a benefit of being a productive hitter in the heart of a strong lineup. He's slashing .279/.391/.585 with 15 homers, 37 runs scored and 11 doubles through 51 contests, though he's faded a bit lately by hitting safely in just three of his last 10 games.