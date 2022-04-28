Alvarez went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored Wednesday against the Rangers.

Alvarez extended his hitting streak to a modest four games, with each of the last two being multi-hit efforts. He also scored his eighth run of the season after coming home on a bases-clearing double by Tucker in the fifth frame. While it hasn't always led to surface stats in the early going, Alvarez has gotten off to an excellent start to the campaign from a skills perspective by maintaining a .376 wOBA while striking out at only a 14.8 percent clip.