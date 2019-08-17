Alvarez went 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks in Friday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

Alvarez reached in all four of his plate appearances in the contest, and he was replaced by pinch-runner Jake Marisnick after doubling in the eighth inning. The designated hitter has posted a .339/.425/.688 line with 17 homers, 52 RBI and 15 doubles in 219 plate appearances this season.