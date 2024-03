Alvarez (eye) is starting in left field and batting second in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez was removed from Friday's contest due to an allergic reaction in his left eye, but he's ready to return to game action a couple days later. Barring any additional issues, the 26-year-old slugger will be ready for Opening Day against the Yankees on March 28.