Alvarez (hand) is starting in left field and batting third Sunday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez hasn't seen the field since Aug. 27 due to hand soreness, but he'll return to action in Sunday's series finale versus the Halos. The 25-year-old struggled while playing through the injury in August and had a .234/.326/.312 slash line with one home run, three doubles, 10 RBI and 11 runs in 23 games.
