Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Remains out Friday
Alvarez (knee) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez exited Thursday's game for precautionary reasons but won't be in the lineup for Friday's series opener. Manager AJ Hinch indicated he might give the 22-year-old a day or two off, so his absence isn't a major surprise. George Springer will serve as the designated hitter while Jake Marisnick starts in center field.
