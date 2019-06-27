Manager A.J. Hinch said Alvarez (knee) was removed from Thursday's game against the Pirates for precautionary reasons, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez was removed from Thursday's game with left knee discomfort after playing three innings in left field. While it doesn't sound like the young slugger is dealing with anything overly serious, Hinch noted that he would probably give Alvarez a "day or two off" to be safe.