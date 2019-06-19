Alvarez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez drew starts in left field for the first two games of the series in Cincinnati, but the lack of the designated hitter being available will cost him a spot in the lineup in the series finale. Since popping off for four home runs and six walks over his first five big-league starts, Alvarez has gone 2-for-13 with a 0:4 BB:K.