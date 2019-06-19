Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Resting Wednesday
Alvarez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez drew starts in left field for the first two games of the series in Cincinnati, but the lack of the designated hitter being available will cost him a spot in the lineup in the series finale. Since popping off for four home runs and six walks over his first five big-league starts, Alvarez has gone 2-for-13 with a 0:4 BB:K.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...