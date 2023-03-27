Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters before Monday's exhibition against Triple-A Sugar Land, Michael Connor of Sports Talk 790 in Houston reports.
While Alvarez is scheduled to play the whole game, Baker cautions that might change because the team did not get back to Houston on Monday until after 3am. Whether he plays the full game or not, Alvarez looks like he's a full-go for the regular season which begins Thursday against the White Sox.
