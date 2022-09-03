Alvarez was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Angels due to hand discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez was initially slated to serve as the designated hitter for Friday's matchup, but he's still dealing with his hand injury and will be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. Yainer Diaz will instead make his major-league debut as the designated hitter Friday.
