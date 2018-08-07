Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Scuffling at Triple-A
Alvarez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Monday in Triple-A Fresno's 12-3 win over Memphis.
Though Alvarez has gone deep in two of his past three games, he has yet to truly catch fire since earning a promotion to Triple-A in early July. A .207 BABIP seems to be the main culprit behind his underwhelming .202/.297/.427 batting line, as his walk (11.9 percent) and strikeout (24.8 percent) rates are more or less in line with what he posted at Double-A Corpus Christi earlier in the campaign. The rough start in the Pacific Coast League shouldn't dramatically impact Alvarez's long-term fantasy outlook, which remains a promising one thanks to his high-end power.
More News
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Activated Saturday•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Dealing with minor hand injury•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Walks off with win Sunday•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Holding his own at High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart