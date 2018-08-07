Alvarez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Monday in Triple-A Fresno's 12-3 win over Memphis.

Though Alvarez has gone deep in two of his past three games, he has yet to truly catch fire since earning a promotion to Triple-A in early July. A .207 BABIP seems to be the main culprit behind his underwhelming .202/.297/.427 batting line, as his walk (11.9 percent) and strikeout (24.8 percent) rates are more or less in line with what he posted at Double-A Corpus Christi earlier in the campaign. The rough start in the Pacific Coast League shouldn't dramatically impact Alvarez's long-term fantasy outlook, which remains a promising one thanks to his high-end power.

