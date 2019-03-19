Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Sent to minor-league camp
Alvarez was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez is one of the Astros' more interesting prospects but was never likely to break camp with the team. He'll head back to Triple-A Fresno, where he hit a decent .259/.349/.452 in 45 games last season.
