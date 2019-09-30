Alvarez went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts Sunday in the Astros' 8-5 win over the Angels.

Alvarez will head into the postseason in a bit of a rut, as failed to record a hit in 11 at-bats during the four-game series with the Angels while striking out seven times. The slump does little to diminish what was a banner rookie campaign for the 22-year-old, who slashed .313/.412/.655 with 53 extra-base hits in only 87 games. Following his June 9 callup, Alvarez's 1.067 OPS led all Astros players.