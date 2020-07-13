The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to an unspecified issue.

Alvarez and starting pitcher Jose Urquidy were both moved to the IL with the two having yet to arrive at summer camp due to what manager Dusty Baker called " a condition that prevents them from reporting to the field," per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The vagueness of Baker's explanation makes it difficult to predict when Alvarez might be ready to join the Astros for workouts, leaving the slugger's status for the July 24 season opener versus the Mariners up in the air. If Alvarez is still sidelined when Opening Day arrives, Kyle Tucker would likely be the primary beneficiary of a regular spot in the Houston lineup.