Alvarez is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Astros are finishing up a series in Colorado and Alvarez has not played in the National League park, which serves as a reminder that he lacks the defensive versatility to be reliably deployed whenever the Astros are on the road in an interleague series. He will be back in the mix for this weekend's home series against the Angels.