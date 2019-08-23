Alvarez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez will take a seat for the series opener after starting the last 23 contests and posting a 1.149 OPS with eight homers, 22 RBI and 18 walks. George Springer will serve as the designed hitter Friday while Jake Marisnick starts in center field.

