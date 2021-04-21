Alvarez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though he was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Alvarez will remain on the bench for a second straight day since the Astros don't have the designated hitter available in a National League park. Alvarez should serve as the Astros' top option off the bench for pinch-hitting duties Wednesday before re-entering the starting nine in Thursday's series opener against the Angels.