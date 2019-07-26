Alvarez is not in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

There's a chance Alvarez will play the outfield this weekend with no DH spot available during Houston's three-game series in St. Louis, but he'll head to the bench for Friday's series opener as the Astros go with an outfield consisting of Michael Brantley, George Springer and Josh Reddick. Through his first 32 big-league games, Alvarez is slashing .320/.397/.664 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI.