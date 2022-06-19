Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox due to an unspecified injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 24-year-old was removed from Saturday's contest after suffering the injury on a swing during the seventh inning, though the specifics of the issue remain unclear. Alvarez will be sidelined for at least one game, and he'll have the benefit of additional rest Monday since the Astros have a scheduled off day. J.J. Matijevic will bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday for Houston.