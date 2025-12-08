Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that he would like Alvarez (ankle) to "spend most of his season" at designated hitter, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez started 32 games at DH and 15 in left field during his injury-shortened 2025 campaign, and Houston wants to limit his time in the field in hopes that it will help keep him healthy. While it makes sense for the Astros to do everything they can to keep Alvarez's bat in the lineup, it makes for a difficult lineup construction for Espada, especially when it comes to where Isaac Paredes (hamstring) slots in. Alvarez's 2025 season ended prematurely due to a severe left ankle sprain, but general manager Dana Brown said Monday that the slugger will be ready to go for the start of spring training.