Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday in the Astros' 11-6 win over the Rockies.

Alvarez took German Marquez deep in the second inning for his 14th home run, making him the first Astros player in franchise history to reach that total within his first 50 games, per ESPN Stats & Info. The rookie will put an eight-game on-base streak on the line in the series finale Wednesday, when he'll bat cleanup while occupying the designated-hitter spot.