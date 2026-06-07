Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Slugs grand slam Saturday

Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, an additional run scored and a walk in a 13-2 rout of the Athletics on Saturday.

Alvarez opened the floodgates for a Houston offensive onslaught with his second-inning grand slam that made the score 6-0. The long ball was his seventh over his past 12 contests, a span during which Alvarez has also knocked in a whopping 17 runs while batting .386 (17-for-44). That power surge has pushed Alvarez up to second place in MLB with 22 homers, and he is also tied for second with 48 RBI.