Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 15-2 rout of the Blue Jays.

The 21-year-old continues to have little trouble with big-league pitching. Alvarez has gone yard in three of his first four games and drawn at least one walk in all four, compiling a ridiculous .385/.579/1.077 slash line since his promotion. He'll slow down sooner or later of course, but so far fantasy GMs who paid top dollar in FAAB for the rookie have been amply rewarded.