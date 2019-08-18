Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in an 8-4 loss against the Athletics on Saturday.

The 22-year-old supplied the only Astros offense after the third inning during the defeat. The rookie is batting .344 but even more impressively, he already has 19 home runs in 192 at-bats. He's owns a .719 slugging percentage, 55 RBI and 34 runs in 52 games as well.