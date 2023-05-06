Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-4 win over Seattle.
Alvarez's 408-foot long ball to center gave Houston a 3-0 lead in the third inning. The power hitter is now tied for third in the league with 30 RBI, and now has hits in eight of his last nine games. It's worth noting, however, that the 25-year-old's current batting average (.263) is significantly below his mark from last season (.306). With that being said, Alvarez still has plenty of time to get hot and recapture his previous form.