Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Saturday's 13-2 win over the Athletics.

Alvarez's blast was his 42nd of the season, putting him one back of Pete Alonso for the American League lead. Over the last 11 games, Alvarez has gone 16-for-40 (.400) with four homers and nine RBI. The star slugger leads the majors in batting average (.316) and OPS (1.036) this year while adding 105 RBI, 104 runs scored, 34 doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 157 contests in the best season of his career by most metrics.