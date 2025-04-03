Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI on Wednesday against the Giants.
Alvarez had only one hit across his first 16 at-bats of the season, but he broke through with a two-RBI single in the fifth inning. While not ideal, Alvarez has posted an OPS over .950 in three consecutive campaigns, so there is little reason for concern.
More News
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Early slump continues in loss•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: To man third spot in order•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Returns to lineup, as expected•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Scratched with sore thumb•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Set to DH more•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Ready to roll for spring training•