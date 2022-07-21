Alvarez (hand) will serve as Houston's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston activated Alvarez from the 10-day injured list prior to Game 1, but he was withheld from the lineup for the early contest, as manager Dusty Baker understandably wasn't keen on having the team's top hitter play 18 innings in one day in his first game back from an injury. Alvarez still made a cameo off the bench as a pinch hitter in the Astros' 3-2 win in Game 1, walking in his lone plate appearance. As expected, he'll now re-enter the lineup for what will be his first start since July 9.