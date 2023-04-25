Alvarez's neck injury is "about the same as yesterday," Astros manager Dusty Baker said in an interview on SportsTalk 790 in Houston on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Baker indicated Monday that an injured list stint for Alvarez hasn't been ruled out and added Tuesday that the club is awaiting word from its doctors on how to proceed with the injury. Alvarez first began experiencing neck discomfort about a week ago and finally sat out on Monday against the Rays. Hopefully, more is known about Alvarez's condition prior to Tuesday's contest.