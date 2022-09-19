Alvarez went 2-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI, a run and a strikeout during Sunday's 11-2 win over Oakland.

Alvarez got a day off during Wednesday's series finale in Detroit, but he was dominant during the Astros' four-game set against Oakland by racking up seven extra-base hits over 17 at-bats. The 25-year-old has recorded extra-base hits in eight of the nine matchups during his current hitting streak, hitting .485 with six home runs, six doubles, 12 runs, 11 RBI, six walks and three strikeouts over that stretch.