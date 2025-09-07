Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 11-0 win over the Rangers.

The 28-year-old launched his sixth homer of the season in the fifth inning off Jacob deGrom, marking his third long ball in 11 games since returning from the injured list, a stretch in which he's gone 17-for-37 (.459) with nine RBI and eight runs scored. Alverez added another RBI with a single later in the contest. Saturday's effort also gave the slugger multiple hits in five of his last seven contests, a sign he's quickly regained form as a consistent middle-of-the-order threat for Houston.