Alvarez (hand) is still not going through any on-field drills with the Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez is experiencing renewed soreness in his left hand similar to what he dealt with last season in both hands. Manager Dusty Baker said Friday that there was no update on the slugger's progress or prognosis. It seems as if Alvarez could be back in action any day, but obviously this isn't the way he or the Astros envisioned the start of his camp going.