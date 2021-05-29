Alvarez (wrist) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game after he was scratched with a sore right wrist Wednesday. Manager Dusty Baker said that there was "consideration" to put Alvarez on the injured list, but the 23-year-old has made progress recently and will hit ahead of Saturday's game, Rome reports. Baker said that he's hopeful that Alvarez could return early next week, which suggests that he could be held out for Sunday's series finale against the Padres.