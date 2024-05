Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Mariners.

Alvarez was just one of two Astros to have more than one hit on the evening and he recorded his second steal of the year in the sixth. Alvarez now has four multi-hit efforts in his last eight games and nine total for the month of May. For the season, the 27-year-old is slashing .269/.347/.447 with nine homers, 22 RBI, 27 runs and a 23:41 BB:K in 236 plate appearances.