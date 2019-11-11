Alvarez was unanimously named the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year on Monday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Upon being promoted in June, Alvarez took the league by storm, slashing .313/.412/.655 with 27 home runs and 78 RBI over 87 games. The 22-year-old slugger is expected to remain a fixture in Houston's lineup for years to come.