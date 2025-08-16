Alvarez (hand) took eight live at-bats in West Palm Beach on Saturday and will return to Houston on Sunday to determine next steps, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez hasn't played in a game since May 3, so it seems like he'd need a minor-league rehab stint of some length before he's able to return to the Astros. With that said, his ability to swing against live pitching Saturday is a promising sign that he's moving past the fractured right hand that has cost him a big chunk of the campaign. It's possible Alvarez could be back playing MLB games before the end of August, which would be a big boon for fantasy managers who have kept him rostered.