Alvarez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston is concluding its series in Pittsburgh with a day game after a night game, so Alvarez is most likely just getting some extra maintenance following a string of eight consecutive starts. Corey Julks will get the nod in left field in place of Alvarez, who drew a walk but also struck out a season-high three times in Tuesday's 7-4 loss.