Alvarez (hand) took swings in a batting cage Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's a big step for the slugger as he works his way back from nagging left hand soreness. A clear timetable for Alvarez hasn't been provided to this point, but there's been no indication he could be in jeopardy of missing Opening Day. Alvarez dealt with soreness in both hands off and on last season.

More News