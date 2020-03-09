Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Team hoping for Wednesday return
Manager Dusty Baker said Monday that he hopes Alvarez (knee) will be able to return to game action Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez has been shut down since last Wednesday with knee soreness, but he's on track to resume full activity Monday ahead of a likely return to a role in the starting lineup. The 22-year-old's absence is unlikely to affect his availability for Opening Day and he's expected to play a prominent role for the Astros after making his major-league debut in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...