Astros manager Dusty Baker acknowledged that Alvarez is being held out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox due to a hand injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baker didn't say whether the injury is to Alvarez's throwing (right) hand or the opposite one, but the skipper noted that the team doesn't believe it's a serious concern. With Alvarez on the bench for the series finale, J.J. Matijevic will start at designated hitter and bat sixth.