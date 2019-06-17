Alvarez is expected to play left field at some point during the Astros' three-game series that begins Monday against the Reds in Cincinnati, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez was back at designated hitter Sunday after a flawless day in the field Saturday when he made three putouts and handled everything that came his way. He's going to be the primary DH going forward, but manager AJ Hinch downplayed any concerns about Alvarez's ability to play the field. "You come up and predominantly you're going to be a DH, and people confuse that with not being useful in the outfield," the manager said. "He made some nice catches and made a running catch. He looked, I'll even call it graceful for a guy that size." With several regulars out of the lineup, the Astros could use Alvarez's bat, which has produced four home runs in 21 at-bats.