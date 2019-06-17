Astros' Yordan Alvarez: To play outfield in NL city
Alvarez is expected to play left field at some point during the Astros' three-game series that begins Monday against the Reds in Cincinnati, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez was back at designated hitter Sunday after a flawless day in the field Saturday when he made three putouts and handled everything that came his way. He's going to be the primary DH going forward, but manager AJ Hinch downplayed any concerns about Alvarez's ability to play the field. "You come up and predominantly you're going to be a DH, and people confuse that with not being useful in the outfield," the manager said. "He made some nice catches and made a running catch. He looked, I'll even call it graceful for a guy that size." With several regulars out of the lineup, the Astros could use Alvarez's bat, which has produced four home runs in 21 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...