Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Turns tide with grand slam

Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 6-4 win against Minnesota.

Houston fell behind 3-0 after one inning, and that score held through three frames. However, the Astros managed to turn things around in the fourth, putting up six runs -- the final four of which came on Alvarez's grand slam. It was the seventh grand slam of Alvarez's career, tying the franchise mark shared by Jose Altuve, Carlos Lee and Lance Berkman, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. The big hit was another in what has been a huge first half for Alvarez, who is tied for second in MLB with 26 home runs and 60 RBI while putting up a league-best 1.046 OPS through 86 games.