Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Two hits in return
Alvarez returned to the lineup Thursday and went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in a 6-2 win over the Angels.
Alvarez's knee is still bothersome, per manager AJ Hinch who held the prospect out of Wednesday's game. He's hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games, going 17-for-46 (.370) with two home runs and 13 RBI.
