Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners.

Alvarez recorded a base hit in the top of the fourth before coming around to score Houston's only run of the contest on an RBI single from Jake Meyers. The outfielder would add another single in his next at-bat, giving him back-to-back multi-hit games, while also going on to swipe a bag for the second game in a row. Alvarez has now posted 10 multi-hit games this month, with nine of those going for extra bases.