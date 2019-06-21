Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Yankees.

Alvarez took Tommy Kahnle deep in the sixth inning to record his fifth home run of the season. He followed that up with an RBI double in the ninth frame to bring the Astros within four runs. Alvarez has continuously impressed since making his major-league debut on June 9, recording at least one hit in seven on his nine starts -- including seven extra-base knocks.