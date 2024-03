Alvarez was removed from Friday's Grapefruit League game due to an allergic reaction in his left eye, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez fouled a ball off his right foot during his lone at-bat Friday and left the game shortly afterward, but it appears his removal was due to an unrelated issue. Manager Joe Espada said Alvarez's eye won't require any extra medical attention, and the 26-year-old slugger should still be ready to go for Opening Day.