Alvarez cracked a three-run, walk-off home run in the 11th inning Sunday for Double-A Corpus Christi.

The 20-year-old Alvarez, Houston's third-ranked prospect per RotoWire, is hitting .286 with two homers and 10 RBI through nine games. He entered the organization as a first base-only prospect, but the Astros began introducing him to left field in 2017, and he's started all nine games in left so far this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories