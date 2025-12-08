Astros general manager Dana Brown said Monday that Alvarez (ankle) will be "full go" for the start of spring training, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez went down with a severe left ankle sprain late in the regular season. Brown said nearly a month ago that Alvarez had resumed jogging at roughly 70 percent intensity, and while it's unclear how much, if at all, the slugger has progressed with his running since then, Alvarez is not expected to be limited at the start of spring training. The 28-year-old will remain an injury risk heading into the 2026 campaign, however, after being limited to only 48 contests in 2025, mostly due to a fracture in his right hand.