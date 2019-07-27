Alvarez is scheduled to start in left field Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Houston playing in St. Louis over the weekend, manager AJ Hinch does not have the designated hitter for three games. Alvarez sat out Friday and will sit out Saturday as well. Come Tuesday, when the Astros are in Cleveland, Alvarez can slot into his usual DH spot until the next series in an NL city, which comes Sept. 2 and 3 in Milwaukee.

