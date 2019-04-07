Gurriel went 3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI in Saturday's 6-0 win over the A's.

While the 34-year-old is still looking for his first home run in 2019, he's had no problem putting a charge in the ball -- five of his 10 hits so far have been two-baggers, leading to a .303/.361/.455 slash line. Gurriel's fantasy ceiling is limited due to his lack of true over-the-fence power, but he still offers solid value in deeper formats.