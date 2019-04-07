Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Bushel of two-baggers in win
Gurriel went 3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI in Saturday's 6-0 win over the A's.
While the 34-year-old is still looking for his first home run in 2019, he's had no problem putting a charge in the ball -- five of his 10 hits so far have been two-baggers, leading to a .303/.361/.455 slash line. Gurriel's fantasy ceiling is limited due to his lack of true over-the-fence power, but he still offers solid value in deeper formats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...